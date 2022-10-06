Expand / Collapse search

St. Johns River in Florida sees record levels, causing major flooding: when will it crest?

By Ian Cassette and FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:33PM
FOX 35 Orlando

Aerial view of St. Johns River flooding

Drone footage provided by Seminole County Fire Department shows flooding at St. Johns River in Sanford from Hurricane Ian

SANFORD, Fla. - The St. Johns River continues to see record levels in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding to continue well into next week. 

As of Thursday morning, the St. Johns River near Sanford, Florida in Seminole County, was sitting at a record high of 8.72 feet. It is expected to crest sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning around 8.8 feet.

Major flooding continues all along the St. Johns River because of these levels. Low-lying areas are being impacted anywhere along the river’s waterfront. Many roads have become impassable, and homes remain flooded.

It will be a slow decline in river levels once it crests.

Many areas across Central Florida saw well over 10 inches of rain from Hurricane Ian. Runoff always feeds into the largest rivers last which is why the St. Johns River continues to rise well after the event.

Factor in September being the wettest month on record in Sanford and Orlando with a major tropical system and that is why we are experiencing unprecedented flooding.

RIVER-building_height.png

MORE HEADLINES:

Hurricane Ian made landfall as a powerful category 4 storm off the southwest coast of Florida on the afternoon of Sept. 28, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph.

Floodwaters rise as St. Johns River overflows into Lake Monroe

Residents are hoping the St. Johns River will finally crest as floodwaters keep their neighborhoods underwater.

It left a trail of destruction behind in Florida before making its way north to the Carolinas. 

As of Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has resulted in at least 98 people confirmed dead, including 89 in Florida.