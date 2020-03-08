State Department: U.S. citizens should not travel on cruise ships

article

The U.S. State Department said Sunday that U.S. citizens, especially those with underlying health conditions, should not travel on cruise ships.

In a tweet, the department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is a higher risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) on cruises.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT

The Port Authority at Port Canaveral sent FOX 35 News this statement:

"The Port is continuing to monitor the situation with our cruise and cargo partners and is actively coordinating our activities with local, state and federal agencies that oversee and regulate maritime operations, such as the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Center for Disease Control, Florida Department of Health and Brevard County Health Department. These organizations are working closely together to monitor the outbreak and are providing information to minimize health risks to the public. The Port has been following guidance from the CDC on the best strategies to prevent the spread of illness, including performing routine environmental cleaning of all public areas."