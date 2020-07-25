State looks to reopen bars, breweries 'as soon as possible'

article

The secretary of the Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Florida announced on Twitter on Saturday that his office will be speaking with breweries and bars across the state to look for a plan to safely reopen.

Halsey Beshears tweeted:

He said in the tweet that the state will come up with a plan "based on input, science and relative facts on how to reopen as soon as possible."

