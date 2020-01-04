Storm damage reported in Volusia, Lake Counties

There are reports of storm damage in Volusia County.

The City of DeLand says crews are assessing the damage.

City facilities that were damaged include Melching Field, the VFW nearby and the city's Little League complex.

Officials say the city's water plants also received damage.

Officials say they initially estimated the damage to cost between $20,000 to $25,000.

Alabama Avenue was closed during the clean-up.

Residents were also cleaning up other areas with fallen powerlines and trees on Florida Avenue and Beresford Avenue, near the Candlelight Oaks subdivision.

(Michael Evans)

Lake County deputies responded to the Holiday RV Village on County Road 33 in Leesburg on Saturday morning after reports of a possible tornado touching down.

Deputies went door-to-door to check on residents while seeing damage to several homes, including roof damage and torn-off carports.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say one resident received a minor cut to his head when a tree limb came through the roof of his room and hit him.

In a news release, a spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the community called a private tree company for clean-up.

(Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office sent over three inmate work crews to help clear roadways and remove dangerous limbs.

The National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in the area.

