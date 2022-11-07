Subtropical Storm Nicole: Timeline for tropical impacts in Central Florida counties

Florida is bracing for possible severe weather as Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to take aim at the state this week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Forecasters said it could be at or near hurricane strength when it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said local impacts include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.

Check to see the impacts your area could experience in the coming days below:

Orange County

Orange County residents can expect impacts Wednesday through Thursday. Those impacts include 45 mph gusts and wind speeds of 20 to 30 mph. The area could see up to one to three inches of rainfall.



Brevard County

Storm impacts are expected Wednesday through Thursday in Brevard County. Those impacts include 60 mph gusts and wind speeds of 35 to 40 mph.

The area could see up to three inches of rainfall.

Volusia County

Volusia County residents can expect impacts Wednesday through Thursday. Those impacts include 50 mph gusts and wind speeds of 30 to 35 mph. The area could see up to three inches of rainfall.

Osceola County

Storm impacts are expected Wednesday through Thursday in Osceola County. Those impacts include up to 45 mph gusts and wind speeds up to 25 mph. The area has the potential to see up to three inches of rainfall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.