Success! SpaceX launches another batch of Starlink satellites

Another successful launch for SpaceX.

A Falcon 9 rocket launched from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Saturday morning at 5:21 a.m. The rocket carried up 58 Starlink internet satellites and three of Planet's SkySats.

Falcon 9’s first stage previously supported Dragon’s 19th and 20th resupply missions to the International Space Station. Following stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on the “Of Course I Still Love You” drone ship, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission marks SpaceX's first SmallSat Rideshare Program launch.

SpaceX's goal is to start offering broadband internet services to underserved and remote users in North America at some point later this year.

This is Starlink's ninth mission.

So far, over 500 satellites have been launched during the missions. SpaceX launched its first batch of 60 Starlink satellites on May 23, 2019.