Suspect known as 'Gold Mouth' wanted for attempted murder, Florida deputies say

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that they are seeking the public's help in locating a male suspect, known as "Gold Mouth," for attempted first-degree murder.

They said that the murder occurred in a Port Orange shooting in April.

They identified the suspect as 28-year-old Conrad Massey. He allegedly shot the victim following an argument and the victim survived.

MORE NEWS: Report: Body of Florida firefighter found after 4-day search

He also reportedly faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to traffic in heroin and unlawful use of a two-way communications device to facilitate committing a crime.

Those with information on Massey or his whereabouts are asked to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Eastside Detective Unit at (386) 254-1537 or the Sheriff's Office non-emergency number 386-248-1777 regarding case number 20-7287. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of Conrad "Gold Mouth" Massey.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.