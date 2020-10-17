System in the Atlantic has high chance of becoming named storm

Forecasters are tracking two systems, one of which has a high chance of becoming our 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

"We are tracking two systems with the chance for development in the next five days," said FOX 35 meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "The system in the Atlantic has a 90% chance for formation... and thankfully doesn't look like it will be impacting Central Florida."

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that showers and thunderstorms are showing some signs of organization in association with a non-tropical low pressure system located about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. With a 90% chance of developing, the NHC says the system could become a subtropical depression or tropical storm over the next day or two.

If it does develop, it would be named Epsilon, the 5th name on the Greek Alphabet.

We are also watching a broad area of low pressure that is expected to form in a few days over the southwestern Caribbean Sea with some gradual development possible through the middle of next week. As of Saturday, forecasters give it a 30% chance of developing.

