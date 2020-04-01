Target, Trader Joe's to close on Easter to give employees working during coronavirus a break

article

A day of rest is in sight for retail employees working long hours during the coronavirus chaos.

Several companies will be closed on Easter Sunday in order to give their workers a much deserved day off.

Stores including Target, Trader Joe's, and Aldi will not be open for business on April 12.

On their website, Trader Joe's said, "All Trader Joe's Stores will be CLOSED on Easter Sunday, April 12th to give our incredible Crew Members a much needed day of rest."

Other companies such as Publix and Costco will also be closed, although it is a tradition for those stores.

So if you're planning to fill up some Easter baskets, you better do it early.

