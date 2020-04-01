Tenants rights groups call for rent and mortgage payments to be canceled

Tenants rights groups across the country are calling for rent and mortgage payments to be canceled -- without penalties -- as long as shelter-at-home orders are in effect.

Wednesday marks the the first of the month, and that's usually when rent and mortgages are due for millions of people across the country.

But with shelter-in-place orders in effect, businesses closed and work hours cut, some tenants organizations nationwide are calling for rent this month, and possibly next, to be fogiven. They would also like a temporary moratorium on mortgages as long as they are forced to stay at home and possibly be out of work.

More than 3 million Americans filed for unemployment in a single week last month - and that number is expected to keep rising.

And even if people get help from the federal stimulus bill - the money is not expected to get in their hands for weeks.

Tenants groups from across the country, from here in San Francisco to Seattle, New York, St. Paul and Philadephia, are coordinating a virtual, nation-wide news conference on Zoom, to talk about on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Bay Area, San Francisco supervisors Hillary Ronen and Matt Haney are among the local leaders who support the idea.

A group called the Housing Rights Committee in San Francisco says it will call on Gov. Gavin Newsom as well as a company called Veritas Investment - to support this plan for rent cancellation.

Veritas is the largest landlord in San Francisco - owning properties with about 6,000 renters in the city.



