This week at Walt Disney World: NBA, MLS players arrive ahead of theme parks reopening

It is a big day for Disney.

On Tuesday, NBA players arrive at Walt Disney World followed by Major League Soccer on Wednesday. On Saturday, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen.

The NBA will restart it’s 2019-2020 season at Walt Disney World. Once the players arrive on Tuesday, they will be tested for coronavirus daily.

"It's been a long time. It's the longest I've gone without basketball. Personally, I'm ready to play," said the Orlando Magic's Terrence Ross.

RELATED: 10 things that will be different when Disney World reopens in July

On Wednesday, Major League Soccer resumes its 25th season with the "MLS is Back Tournament” that goes until August 11.

Advertisement

Neither sporting event will have fans in the stands.

RELATED: Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 200,000; Teachers plan to protest schools reopening mandate

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on Monday about the reopening amid the spike in new coronavirus cases in Florida. He says he does not plan on scaling back reopening efforts.

“You can have society function in a way that keeps people safe. When you have society function in a way that keeps people safe, when you have all the different procedures they have in place, it'll be a safe environment. Disney, I have no doubt, will be a safe environment.”

The other two Disney parks, Epcot and Hollywood Studios, are set to reopen next Wednesday, July 15.