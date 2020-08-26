Timelapse footage shows plane’s journey through ‘intensifying’ Hurricane Laura

Hurricane Laura passed over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, August 25, ahead of its predicted landfall in the US states of Texas and Louisiana early on Thursday morning.

In an update early on August 26, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was “rapidly intensifying” over the Gulf with maximum wind speeds of 105 mph.

It warned of “life-threatening storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding” from later on the Wednesday in eastern Texas and parts of Louisiana.

This timelapse video, filmed by Nick Underwood of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows a plane passing into the storm as it tracked over the gulf.

