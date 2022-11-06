Timeline: When Subtropical Storm Nicole in Atlantic could impact Florida this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed in the Atlantic Monday morning and could be at or near hurricane strength when it moves near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Local impacts include strong winds, heavy rain, beach erosion, a Coastal Flood Watch, and the potential for power outages.

Residents will want to stay off the beaches beginning Monday as rip currents will become hazardous.

As of Monday, here is the timeline of potential tropical impacts:

Tuesday, Nov. 8: Increasing winds and late showers

Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Thursday, Nov.10: Strongest winds will arrive and beach conditions will worsen

Friday, Nov. 11: The system will begin exiting the area, though heavy rain and wind will continue

RELATED HEADLINES:

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Here are preparations you should finalize in the next two days:

If you live along an area prone to sea water intrusion, be sure to get sandbags ahead of the storm's arrival.

Make sure your devices are charged as power outages are possible Thursday and Friday.

Gather all items you need to stay put for two days, starting Wednesday night.

Nicole is the fourteenth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through Nov. 30. Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for continual updates on the storm.