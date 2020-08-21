Tracking coronavirus: 119 more deaths reported as state nears 600,000 cases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:05 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,684 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 593,286. Another 119 more deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 10,168.

10:11 a.m. -- Florida posted an 11.3 percent unemployment rate in July, as businesses and workers continued to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic.

9:03 a.m. -- With White House officials and top Democrats at a weeks-long impasse over another coronavirus relief package, Senate Republicans are preparing to unveil their own new proposal — a pared-down version of a previous bill that notably does not include a fresh round of stimulus checks. Details HERE.

7:04 a.m -- Bars still haven't been able to reopen since being told to shut down months ago, and it looks like it's going to stay that way despite increasing pressure.

6:49 a.m. -- A Minnesota couple is celebrating after catching and recovering from COVID-19. Both are in their 90s but beat the odds against a disease that is especially devastating for elderly patients.

5:33 a.m. -- Orange County students who chose face-to-face instruction head back to the classroom on Friday. How the county is trying to keep things safe for students and employees HERE.

5:12 a.m. -- Florida is reporting for the first time in almost two months that fewer than 10% of the people testing for COVID-19 are infected with the virus.

Figures released by the state health department on Thursday show the daily rate for people testing positive for the coronavirus was slightly below that threshold after the state reached nearly 21% on July 8. The figure used by state and local governments to weigh reopening decisions hadn’t dipped this low since June 21. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases at 4,541 was also at a low not seen since June 25.

4:03 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Thursday reported another 4,555 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 588,602. Another 117 Florida residents have died. The death toll is now at 10,049.

