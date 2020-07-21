Tracking coronavirus: 134 more deaths as Florida health officials report more than 9,400 more cases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:45 a.m. -- During a Tuesday morning meeting, the Brevard County School Board voted to push back the start of the school year to August 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported 9,440 more cases of coronavirus and 134 additional deaths.

The statewide total for cases is now at 369,834. The death toll has risen to 5,206 Florida residents. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Central Florida alone has surpassed 60,000 cases.

10:20 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a COVID-19 roundtable discussion in Tallahassee at noon on Tuesday.

9:30 a.m. -- Planning continues for the Republican National Convention next month in Jacksonville, the host committee announced late Monday after the local sheriff warned the city isn’t ready for even a scaled-down event.

“We continue to plan to host programming each day leading up to President Donald Trump’s speech accepting the nomination on Thursday, August 27th,” the host committee said in a news release. “We expect there to be evening programming each night, along with some daytime events and festivities.” Read more HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Don't forget your face mask if you're shopping at Publix.

All customers are now required to wear a face mask or covering while inside its stores. The policy officially went into effect on Tuesday, July 21.

7:51 a.m. -- The Volusia County School Board is expected to vote on its back-to-school plan on Tuesday. The options they're offering parents HERE.

6:12 a.m. -- Grocery chain Winn-Dixie will require customers to wear face masks while shopping at its stores beginning July 27 amid a surge of coronavirus cases across the country, parent company Southeastern Grocers said Monday. Read more HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- How does someone test positive for coronavirus if they have never been tested? Reports of this happening have been pouring into FOX 35 News since we began investigating COVID-19 data. Details HERE.

5:35 a.m. -- The Orlando Immunology Center has been selected to do a vaccine trial for a COVID-19 vaccine, and they're looking for volunteers to take part in the study. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- Volusia County schools will meet on Tuesday to vote on its back-to-school plans amid the pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 10,347 new coronavirus cases, as well as 90 additional Florida resident deaths. Health officials say there have now been 360,394 cases of COVID-19 since March, along with 5,072 Florida resident deaths.

10,347 new positive COVID-19 cases (10,287 Florida residents and 60 non-Florida residents)

90 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

On Sunday, 14.74 percent of cases tested positive

Test results for more than 78,900 individuals were reported to the Department of Health

