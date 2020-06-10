Tracking Coronavirus: 1,371 new cases reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- Orange County's stimulus application portal experienced another day of technical issues due to the high volume of users on Tuesday. People we spoke to say they feel the county is giving them false hope that they will get the financial assistance. FOX 35 News viewers contacting us all day, voicing their frustrations. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 66,000 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 2,765.

6:30 a.m. -- It's a terrible coronavirus casualty. The Give Kids the World Village is shutting down indefinitely. The group is instrumental in helping grant the wishes of sick children. More HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- AMC Theatres, the world’s largest movie theater chain, said that it currently expects to be “fully open globally” in July, according to a June 9 release from the company.

7:45 a.m. -- Jacksonville could be getting closer to hosting the Republican National Convention (RNC) in August, according to the Washington Post. The president recently took to Twitter declaring that the GOP convention will *not* happen in Charlotte, NC, as originally planned because of Charlotte's coronavirus restrictions. Details HERE.

8:30 a.m. -- Scammers are posing as health officials doing COVID-19 contact tracing to trick victims into handing over personal information, according to the Better Business Bureau. Read more about the scam and how to spot it HERE.

Advertisement

9:00 a.m. -- The Trump administration opposes a Democratic proposal to extend a $600 per week federal unemployment benefit approved in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said.

10:00 a.m. -- U.S. employers laid off 7.7 million workers in April — a sign of just how deep the economic hole is after the closure of thousands of offices, restaurants, stores and schools during the pandemic. More details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 67,371 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,801 deaths. That is an additional 1,371 cases and 36 deaths since Tuesday morning.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

RELATED: World's largest drive-in movie theater coming to Central Florida

Phase two of Florida's reopening began on Friday. The following changes are in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Wish-granting nonprofit resort to close indefinitely, lay off most of its staff

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Petition launched to reopen Florida nursing homes to visitors

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: How Florida schools could look when they return in the fall

Globally, there have been over 7.2 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 412,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.