Tracking coronavirus: 2,783 new cases reported in Florida, breaking record for daily increase

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

1:30 p.m. -- As the tourism industry suffers amid the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump has proposed an idea to give Americans a tax credit to be used toward a vacation to help boost the economy.

11:15 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 80,109 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,993 deaths. That is an additional 2,783 cases and 55 deaths since Monday morning.

9:00 a.m. -- Volusia County and New Smyrna Beach officials will open up the city's first coronavirus drive-thru testing site in the north bus loop at Chisholm Elementary School. It will operate from June 16 to June 18 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. while supplies last. Testing will be available to anyone at no cost and you do not need COVID-19 related symptoms. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to provide consent for testing though.

9:00 a.m. -- Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A steroid called dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients.

8:00 a.m. -- More than 8 million people around the world have been sickened by the novel coronavirus as of June 16, according to the data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

6:50 a.m. -- The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) stopped the emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus.

6:30 a.m. -- A Volusia County restaurant is shut down after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third local business to close recently because of the virus. Now, the restaurant, Aunt Catfish's on the River, plans on testing all of its 140 employees on Tuesday.

5:30 a.m. -- A Starbucks store in Central Florida temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19. The coffee shop is located on the 3850 block of East State Road 436 in Apopka.

5:00 a.m. -- Orange County officials say they are considering requiring masks inside some businesses to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. “Doing nothing is not an option,” said Mayor Jerry Demings. “Obviously, we don’t like the numbers.” Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 77,326 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 2,938 deaths. That is an additional 1,758 cases and seven deaths since Sunday morning.

Phase two of Florida's reopening began on Friday. The following changes are in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 8 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 437,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

