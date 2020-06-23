Tracking Coronavirus: 3,286 new cases, 65 more deaths announced by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:30 p.m. -- The Orange County Tax Collector’s Office will require customers to wear face masks or coverings while in its facilities effective June 24, 2020, Tax Collector Scott Randolph announced.

12:00 p.m. -- Doctors say there is mounting evidence of a link between a certain blood type and the severity of the novel coronavirus. Overall, they found people with Type A blood increased their risk by 45%. Read more HERE.

11:50 a.m. -- Brevard Public Schools announced it is extending its meal distribution efforts through July 31.

The following sites will provide meals Monday through Friday until June 30 between from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Atlantis, Cambridge, Cape View, Coquina, Discovery, Golfview, Harbor City, Mila, Mims, Oak Park, Palm Bay Elementary, Saturn, Sherwood, Turner, and University Park

Then, starting July 6 until July 31, food will be distributed Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.: Mims Elementary, Cape View Elementary, Coquina Elementary, Oak Park Elementary, Mila Elementary, Atlantis Elementary, Saturn Elementary, Golfview Elementary, Harbor City Elementary, Sherwood Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Palm Bay Elementary, Turner

11:30 a.m. -- The government's top infectious disease expert will testify before a House committee, along with the heads of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and a top official at the Department of Health and Human Services. More details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 103,503 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,238 deaths. That is an increase of 3,286 cases and 65 deaths since Monday morning.

Advertisement

9:35 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Orlando Health at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch live on FOX 35 News HERE.

9:15 a.m. -- President Trump signaled Monday that he's open to a second stimulus check for Americans still reeling financially from the coronavirus pandemic and the related economic lockdown. How much you could get HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- An online petition has been started asking Walt Disney World officials to delay the reopening of the parks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The theme parks shut down in mid-March and are getting ready to reopen starting July 11. Reopening would bring back tens of thousands of furloughed employees, but many who signed the petition say the parks aren't ready to bring back guests.

5:45 a.m. -- An agitated man in Orlando, Florida was recently filmed shoving a Walmart employee who tried to stop him from entering the store without a mask. See the video HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- A popular bar near the University of Central Florida has had its liquor license suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation suspended The Knight's Pub liquor license on Monday after 13 employees and at least 28 customers tested positive for coronavirus. Full story HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- More than 9 million people around the world are confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the most recent data available from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Details HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- King Cajun Crawfish in Orlando is going back to takeout-only and several bars nearby have decided to temporarily close amid coronavirus concerns.

Despite the rise in new infections, Governor DeSantis has not signaled any possibility of retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures that have damaged the economy, keeping hundreds of thousands of people from their jobs and disrupting the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

RELATED: Trump hints at 'generous' second coronavirus stimulus check. Here's how much you could get

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

RELATED: Ahead of coronavirus second wave, Walgreens resumes flu shots

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

RELATED: Florida health officials urge people to wear masks in public

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

RELATED: Small businesses could receive second PPP loan under new proposal

Globally, there have been over 9.1 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 472,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.