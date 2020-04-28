Tracking coronavirus: 83 more deaths reported in Florida as cases top 32,800

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 32,138 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 1.088.

5:15 a.m. -- New health warning: Doctors say the coronavirus is causing sudden strokes in adults in their 30s and 40s. Read more HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- A mobile testing site at Apopka High School opens Tuesday morning at 8:00 a.m. Health officials will test those with or without symptoms. Locations, how to make an appointment HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. There is no official word on what the two will discuss, but it's likely they'll talk about plans to reopen the state of Florida. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- While more than 88 mllion Americans have received their stimulus checks already, millions of others are still anxiously waiting for theirs. The good news is that another round of direct deposits are expected this week. Details HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 32,846 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 1,171, up from 1,088. Read more HERE.

