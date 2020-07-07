Tracking Coronavirus: Another 7,347 cases and 63 deaths reported by Florida health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:30 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis gave a coronavirus update from a hospital in Miami.

12:00 p.m. -- Macy's confirmed on Tuesday that two employees at Mall at Millenia location in Orlando have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more HERE.

11:30 a.m. -- Teachers in Orange County protested on Tuesday after all Florida schools were ordered to reopen to students in August. They are concerned for the safety of themselves and their students. Photos and videos from the event HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 213,794 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 3,841 deaths. That is an increase of 7,347 cases overnight and 63 more deaths.

10:00 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they are canceling all in-person graduation ceremonies due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added five more hand sanitizer brands to a growing list that consumers should avoid using because they could contain a toxic substance. Get the list HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Florida teenager had reportedly attended a church party with 100 others just two weeks before dying of the coronavirus. Story HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Experts believe COVID-19 could be partially to blame for a significant decrease in shark bites. Tyler Bowling, with the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, said this year shark bites are sinking. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- It is a big day for Disney. On Tuesday, NBA players arrive at Walt Disney World followed by Major League Soccer on Wednesday. On Saturday, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 206,447 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,778 deaths. That is 6,336 confirmed new cases. It is also an additional 47 cases.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 11.6 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 538,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

