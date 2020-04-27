Tracking Coronavirus: Cases pass 32,000 in Florida, death toll at 1,088, officials working on reopening plan

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8:00 a.m. -- Florida's unemployment website went down over the weekend for maintenance but was back up and running by 8 a.m. on Monday. More details HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- The coronavirus mobile testing center at West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden is open. No symptom criteria is required for testing but you must have an appointment and must be 18 years or older.

9:00 a.m. -- City of DeBary announces that Jena Medical Group in Orange City will offer drive-up coronavirus antibody testing. The test has immediate results and patients do not need to get out of their vehicle. How to take make an appointment can be found HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported that there are 32,138 cases of coronavirus in Florida, showing a rise of 610 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll has risen 14 as well, now at a total of 1,088 deaths statewide. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held coronavirus briefing from Tampa. During it, he said that the reopening of Florida will be "slow," "methodical," and "data-driven." Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- Seminole County officials gave coronavirus update.

2:00 p.m. -- Volusia County officials gave a coronavirus update.

4:00 p.m. -- Orange County officials give a coronavirus update.

Florida's Re-Open Task Force continues to work on a plan to reopen Florida. Governor DeSantis, state officials, economic experts, and health officials are all contributing to the plan. The state's stay-at-home order is expected to expire Thursday and the Governor has not stated if it will be extended yet.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Across the globe, John Hopkins University says that there are almost 3 million positive cases of COVID-19 worldwide and over 200,000 deaths.

