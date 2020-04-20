Tracking coronavirus: Cases top 27,000 with over 820 deaths

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

8 a.m. -- New coronavirus testing sites open in Orange County on Monday. They are free and mobile, meaning that they will rotate to different locations every weekday, moving through different coronavirus hot spots. They will open at 8 a.m. and there are no required symptom criteria but you must have an appointment. To see how to make an appointment and to find where the test sites will be throughout the week, click HERE.

8 a.m. -- Publix employees will now be required to wear face coverings for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. For further details, read HERE.

11 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there are over 26,600 cases of coronavirus in Florida and a new death toll of 789. Read more HERE.

1 p.m. -- Seminole County officials gave a coronavirus update.

2 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to meet with his Economic Task Force on Monday. They are in charge of coming up with a three-phase plan to reopen Florida's economy. He hopes to have reopening recommendations on his desk by the end of the week. We will stream Monday's meeting on our website and Facebook page. More details HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- Orange County leaders gave an update onF COVID-19.

5:30 p.m. -- President Trump and the Coronavirus Task Force gave an update the country's response to COVID-19.

7 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health now says there are 27,058 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll has risen to 823.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Florida.

Globally, John Hopkins University says there are over 2,400,000 cases of coronavirus. The death toll is over 165,000 as well.

Below is an interactive country-by-country map of coronavirus cases across the world.

