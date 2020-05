Tracking Coronavirus: Deaths near 2,000; full Phase 1 of reopening in Florida now in effect

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- "Full Phase 1" of reopening went into effect on Monday, allowing even more places to reopen and higher capacity limits at establishments that are open. Details on what businesses will be reopening and what is next HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- The Governor also discussed the latest on COVID-19 during a news conference on changes to I-4 in Downtown Orlando. He discussed the latest update to phase one of reopening, testing surges and what they are attributed to, the cause of unemployment issues for many, and more. Watch the news conference HERE.

10:15 a.m. -- The Bringing Back Tourism working group of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force heard from small attractions wishing to reopen soon. Fun Spot and Gatorland are hoping to open by the weekend. More about if they actually will HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 46,442 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,997. That is an additional 854 cases and 24 deaths since Sunday morning. Details HERE.

Below is an interactive map by the Florida Department of Health, breaking COVID-19 cases down by county.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Globally, there are over 4.7 million cases of coronavirus, resulting in over 315,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive map by John Hopkins University, breaking COVID-19 cases down by country.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to see the interactive John Hopkins University map

