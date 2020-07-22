Tracking coronavirus: DeSantis thinks virus will be contained soon; Florida death toll tops 5,200

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

7:00 a.m. -- Due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, Orange County Public Schools has decided to postpone the start of the fall sports season. On Tuesday, Seminole County Public Schools said it will resume practices for all fall sports on Aug. 31.

6:35 a.m. -- Volusia County leaders voted to push back the reopening of schools until Aug. 31.

The school board met to vote on a back-to-school plan as parents and teachers raised concerns about sending their children back to the classroom.

5:34 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed confidence Tuesday that Florida will soon contain its coronavirus outbreak and that hospitals can handle the current influx of patients, putting forward a positive case even as the state’s average daily death toll is now the nation’s worst.

5:15 a.m. -- The Volusia County Council his urging the use of face coverings in the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Top Republicans in Congress met with President Donald Trump at the White House on the next COVID-19 aid package as the crisis many hoped would have improved has dramatically worsened, just as emergency relief is expiring. Details HERE.

4:40 a.m. -- Two Central Florida laboratories have been selected for trials for two different COVID-19 vaccines.

Accel Clinical Research in DeLand opened its clinic’s doors to FOX 35 News for a tour and to learn about the testing that will begin soon. Take a look HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- More children are testing positive for the virus, a Central Florida pediatrician observes, and she believes the reason could be summer camps. More HERE.

3:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 9,440 more cases of coronavirus and 134 additional deaths.

The statewide total for cases is now at 369,834. The death toll has risen to 5,206 Florida residents. According to the Orlando Sentinel, Central Florida alone has surpassed 60,000 cases.

