Tracking coronavirus: Disney announces reopening plans; Florida cases top 53,000

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 52,634 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is up to 2,319.

5:00 a.m. -- Disney and SeaWorld are both one step closer to reopening. Reopening plans HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its guidance on the use and reliability of antibody testing, saying that in a population where prevalence of COVID-19 is low, “less than half of those testing positive will truly have antibodies.”

6:15 a.m. -- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex reopens Thursday after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests should expect some new safety restrictions in place for social distancing. Details HERE.

7:45 a.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday that Florida can participate in the USDA's Pandemic EBT program. Details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- Roughly 2.1 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, a sign that companies are still slashing jobs in the face of a deep recession even as more businesses reopen and rehire some laid-off employees. Read more HERE.

Advertisement

11:15 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 53,285 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 2,364.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News