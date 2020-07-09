Tracking coronavirus: Disney World ticket sales resume Thursday; ICU beds in Florida filling up

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- Volusia County will distribute more than 200,000 face masks on Thursday to help protect residents from the coronavirus. List of locations HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- One Florida teacher isn't too keen on reopening schools. She started a petition to try and stop in-person classes until the pandemic is contained.

The petition is signed by parents and teachers who say they just don't feel safe sending their children back to school in-person.

5:15 a.m. -- Walt Disney World has announced it will resume the selling of new theme-park tickets and allow new hotel reservations for dates in the 2020 calendar year, beginning on Thursday, July 9. Details HERE.

4:45 a.m. -- As hospitals monitor admissions and COVID-19 cases, they are also watching their ICU bed count.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) oversees Medicaid in the state of Florida. According to the agency's website, there are ICU beds available in Central Florida, but hospitals are keeping a close eye on the situation as coronavirus cases soar. Read more HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,989 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 223,783. The death toll is up to 3,889, an increase of 48 more people who have died. The next update will happen around 11 a.m. Thursday.

