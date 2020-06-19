Tracking coronavirus: Face masks to be required in Orange County; Disney cancels annual event
ORLANDO, Fla. - Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.
4:15 a.m. -- Walt Disney World has canceled 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party' as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Read more HERE.
4:00 a.m. -- Starting Saturday, Orange County will have a mandatory mask order in place. Details HERE.
3:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says coronavirus cases in the state have climbed by 3,207 - a new single-day record - bringing the total to 85,926. The death toll is up to 3,061.
