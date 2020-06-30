Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds another 6,000+ cases, 58 more deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:10 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis will make a major announcement from Juno Beach at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday. You can watch it live on FOX 35 News and online.

11:45 a.m. -- The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.

11:20 a.m. -- Manatee deaths are reportedly up in 2020 -- and some experts say the coronavirus pandemic could be playing a part in it. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,093 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 152,434. The death toll has increased by 58 for a total of 3,505.

10:00 a.m. -- On Monday, Gilead Sciences Inc. announced its pricing plans for the coronavirus drug Remdesivir, stating it will charge hospitals $3,120 for a patient in the United States with private insurance.

7:45 a.m. -- A mandate requiring face masks in public places in Seminole County goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday. What you need to know HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County is hosting a free webinar to help renters know their rights when it comes to evictions. This comes as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' freeze on evictions is set to expire soon. Details HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- As more counties across Florida add face mask mandates during the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla is hosting a free face mask giveaway in Winter Park on Tuesday. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- This week marks six months since the World Health Organization was first notified of the coronavirus pandemic, and officials with the organization have given a stark warning that COVID-19 is “not even close to being over.”

4:45 a.m. -- Seminole County on Monday announced that it will require masks or facial coverings at places of assembly, businesses, and other places open to the public. An executive order putting the mask mandate in place goes into effect on Wednesday.

4:00 a.m. -- On Monday, the State of Florida reported an additional 5,266 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases since March to 146,341.

An additional 28 deaths were also reported, bringing the state's death toll to 3,447.

