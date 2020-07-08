Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds nearly 10,000 new cases, 48 more deaths reported

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:30 p.m. -- Scientists are now warning of potential brain damaged linked to the novel coronavirus, including severe neurological complications such as delirium, brain inflammation, stroke and nerve damage. Read more HERE.

12:15 p.m. -- Amid an alarming spate of record-breaking days in newly-confirmed case counts in the U.S., Johns Hopkins reported more than 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in the United States. Details HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- Volusia County will distribute more than 200,000 face masks to help protect residents from the coronavirus. List of locations HERE.

11:40 a.m. -- Operations at the Camping World Stadium COVID-19 test site have been suspended for the day due to weather.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,989 cases since Tuesday, bringing the total to 223,783. The death toll is up to 3,889, an increase of 48 more people who have died.

10:00 a.m. -- Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says that COVID-19 updates for the county are over after the Department of Health said it would no longer provide them with the addresses that are being monitored for the virus.

8:45 a.m. -- Intensive care units in 43 Florida hospitals have reached capacity as the state grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases, according to data released Tuesday by the state's Agency for Health Administration.

7:45 a.m. -- Joe Biden is promising to shift production of medical equipment and other key pandemic-fighting products “back to U.S. soil," creating jobs and bolstering a domestic supply chain he says has been exposed as inadequate and vulnerable by the coronavirus outbreak.

6:30 a.m. -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved the use of Lysol's disinfectant spray to protect against COVID-19. More HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- The City of Orlando's new COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium opens on Wednesday. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Speaking at the White House during an interview, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Americans can look forward to another round of stimulus checks before the end of the year. Details HERE.

5:00 a.m -- For the first time, Central Florida families are getting a glimpse of what "back-to-school" could look like for Orange County students. Check it out HERE.

4:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 213,794 cases of coronavirus statewide, resulting in 3,841 deaths. That is an increase of 7,347 cases overnight and 63 more deaths.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 11.8 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 544,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

