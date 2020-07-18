Tracking coronavirus: Florida adds over 10,300 new cases, 90 additional deaths

article

Here's a look at the latest news about COVID-19 across the state, nation and around the world.

1:30 p.m. -- Two days after a FOX 35 investigation, health officials confirm that a motorcycle death that was initially counted among COVID-19 fatalities has been removed from the state's data. A spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County said it was reviewed and removed, but he didn't know exactly when. READ MORE.

12:50 p.m. -- Gov. DeSantis spoke in St. Augustine on Saturday and gave a coronavirus update for the state.

10:50 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported over 10,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths on Saturday. The new numbers bring Florida's total number of cases to 337,569 since March. The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic is now 4,895. Test results for more than 92,600 individuals were reported to department of health. SEE MORE.

10:30 a.m. -- Due to the pandemic, high schools in Brevard County had to get creative to give students the opportunity to experience the rite of passage. FOX 35's Matt Trezza has the story.

10 a.m. -- In a new White House document, health officials list Florida as one of 18 red zone states that should consider closing gyms and issuing statewide mask mandates.

8 a.m. -- There's confusion over mask mandates in Volusia County. Daytona Beach is fining people who do not follow the mandate, but just steps away in Port Orange you don't need to wear one. SEE MORE.

7:45 a.m. -- Health officials say they are still trying to figure out whether a man killed in a motorcycle accident was added to the state’s COVID-19 death count. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 11,466 coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total to 327,241. Another 128 Floridians have died. The death toll is now at 4,805.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map