Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases jump by more than 1,200; 49 more deaths reported

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports there are 53,285 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll is at 2,364.

5:30 a.m. -- To give residents more places to get tested, CVS Health has opened additional drive-thru testing sites across Central Florida. List of locations HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Pointing to the constitutional separation of powers, a Leon County circuit judge Thursday refused to order the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to take steps to “fix” the state’s much-maligned unemployment compensation system to process and pay claims.

7:00 a.m. -- Orange County Health Services will expand free COVID-19 testing sites beginning June 1 at Apopka High School, and on June 8 at Ventura Elementary School in Orlando. Residents can also pick up free PPE. Details HERE.

8:45 a.m. -- TJ Maxx stores could be “mostly reopened” by the end of June based on current government guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company.

10:30 a.m. -- The World Health Organization is recommending healthy people, including those who don't exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, only wear masks when taking care of someone infected with the contagion, a sharp contrast from the advice given by American public health officials who recommend everyone wear a mask in public.

12:00 p.m. -- Amazon said it plans to keep most of the U.S. jobs it added since March to keep up with demand as many turned to online deliveries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

1:40 p.m. -- Universal Orlando Resort announced that beginning June 2, six of their hotels will reopen for guests. Guests will also get to go to the parks before they officially reopen to the public.

2:15 p.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show there are 54,497 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll goes up to 2,413.

