Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases jump to more than 16,800; death toll rises to 371

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- As of 5:00 a.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health says there are now 15,698 cases of coronavirus in the state as the death toll stands at 323.

6:00 a.m. -- A new, mobile-friendly online application for Reemployment Assistance has been made available by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Get details HERE.

9:00 a.m. -- With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks. Read more HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 16,364 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 354. Read more HERE.

12:00 p.m. -- In an effort to keep customers a safe distance apart while shopping during the coronavirus pandemic, some Publix grocery stores are implementing one-way aisles. Details HERE.

3:00 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference, speaking mostly with a panel of education professionals.

3:15 p.m. -- Governor DeSantis announced during the news conference that the state will take over the testing site at the Orange County Convention Center. It is currently federally-funded. He hopes to ramp testing up to at least 700 tests a day. Read more HERE.

4:00 p.m. -- U.S. researchers have opened another safety test of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine, this one using a skin-deep shot instead of the usual deeper jab. Read more HERE.

4:30 p.m. -- Universal Orlando Resort said that they are extending their closure until May 31st. Employees will continue to be paid but the amount will decrease on April 20th. Then, starting on May 3rd, part-time workers will be furloughed. Read more HERE.

6 p.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Thursday evening announced a new statewide total of 16,826 -- 16,323 of those cases are Florida residents. There are 371 deaths.

7:30 p.m. -- Seminole County announces its second death related to COVID-19.

