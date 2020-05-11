Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases near 41,000 as another 14 deaths are reported by health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 a.m. -- Barbershops and salons across Florida -- except in Miami-Dade and Broward County -- can officially reopen with limited capacity after being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. More details on what safety measures to expect HERE.

12:00 a.m. -- Palm Beach County enters phase one of reopening, leaving coronavirus hotspots Miami-Dade and Broward counties are the only remaining Florida counties left out of phase one of reopening.

12:00 a.m. -- Shanghai Disneyland has officially reopened, becoming the first major theme park to reopen following the global coronavirus pandemic. Read more about how the reopening in Shanghai could impact Walt Disney World's reopening HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The nightly curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in Orange County, which was first issued in March, has officially expired. Read more HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens says that they will reopen to the public on Wednesday, May 13th. Details on safety protocols upon reopening can be found HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- The Florida DEO says that those seeking unemployment benefits will have to claim their weeks every two weeks to keep receiving benefits. They can begin doing this at 8 a.m. on Monday, as the CONNECT system goes back up after weekend maintenance and work. Details on keeping your unemployment payments HERE.

Advertisement

8:00 a.m. -- A new mobile testing site will open for the day at Independence Elementary School in Winter Garden.

8:00 a.m. -- Small businesses in Orange County that could not reopen because they needed personal protective equipment (PPE) can receive needed items for free starting Monday. More details on what PPE is available and where to get it HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings speak from a PPE distribution site

10:00 a.m. -- The Central Florida Zoo and Seminole County health officials speak about the zoo's decision to reopen later this week. Details on safety protocols upon reopening can be found HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- Walt Disney World resorts are now taking reservations for July on their website. Experts have previously predicted that the parks will reopen in the summer. More details on what they had to say HERE.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from state health officials show that there have been 40,982 cases of COVID-19 in Florida, resulting in a death toll of 1,735. That is an additional 386 cases and 14 deaths since Sunday afternoon. More details HERE.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Global cases of coronavirus now exceed four million, according to John Hopkins University. This has resulted in over 283,000 deaths worldwide.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for the interactive map by John Hopkins University showing COVID-19 cases across the globe

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News