Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases rise to more than 35,400 as 50 more deaths are reported

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

6:00 a.m. -- You can now sit and chill on Volusia County beaches again. Officials have lifted limitations to its beaches starting Saturday, but social distancing is still required. What to know before you go HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force recommended health and safety guidelines for businesses reopening Monday. The task force is also pushing for Governor Ron DeSantis to allow salons to reopen on Monday. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are now 34,728 coronavirus cases in the state. The death toll is at 1,314.

8:15 a.m. -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will speak in Orlando from a hair salon, most likely to address when salons and barbershops can reopen. You can watch his speech live at 1:00 p.m. HERE.

10:45 a.m. -- With more than 30 million Americans having filed for unemployment as a result of coronavirus, Andrew Yang is calling for every American to be paid $2,000 a month until the pandemic passes.

11:15 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 35,463 cases of coronavirus in their latest update on Saturday. The death toll is up to 1,364.

