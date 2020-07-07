Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 200,000; Teachers plan to protest schools reopening mandate

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:00 a.m. -- Orange County Public Schools announced on Tuesday that they are canceling all in-person graduation ceremonies due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Read more HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has added five more hand sanitizer brands to a growing list that consumers should avoid using because they could contain a toxic substance. Get the list HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- A Florida teenager had reportedly attended a church party with 100 others just two weeks before dying of the coronavirus. Story HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Experts believe COVID-19 could be partially to blame for a significant decrease in shark bites. Tyler Bowling, with the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File, said this year shark bites are sinking. Read more HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- It is a big day for Disney. On Tuesday, NBA players arrive at Walt Disney World followed by Major League Soccer on Wednesday. On Saturday, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will reopen. Details HERE.

5:45 a.m. -- Teachers are planning to protest a mandate to reopen Florida schools in the fall.

5:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 206,447 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,778 deaths. That is 6,336 confirmed new cases. It is also an additional 47 cases.

