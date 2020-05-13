Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 42,000; death toll at 1,827

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5:00 a.m. -- Universal CityWalk will reopen to the public starting May 14th. Universal Orlando Resort made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon. They said that select CityWalk venues will open between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. daily. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida health officials are 41,923 cases and 1,779 deaths.

7:30 a.m. -- The Florida National Guard announced they will do a flyover in Orlando on Wednesday to honor healthcare workers and first responders working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

9:15 a.m. -- Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been transferred to home confinement after he sought the transfer due to the health risk in prison from coronavirus, Fox News has confirmed. Details HERE.

10:45 a.m. -- The Brevard Zoo announced they will reopen on May 23, after closing to the public during the pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 42,402 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 1,827 deaths.

