Tracking coronavirus: Florida cases top 49,400; Universal Orlando announces official reopening date

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

5 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health says there are 48,675 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 2,144.

5:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) on Thursday announced a data breach in the state's unemployment system that may have exposed the personal information of those applying for reemployment assistance. Details HERE.

6:15 a.m. -- Orange County approved the reopening plans of smaller Orlando-area theme parks, like FunSpot, Gatorland, and ICON Park after months of being shut down because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. More HERE.

7:30 a.m. -- People around the country are getting ready for the Memorial Day weekend, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, some plans have fallen through altogether. Anyone planning on hitting the sand this weekend should expect some new rules.

8 a.m. -- In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with hundreds of thousands of spectators, eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years. In the age of coronavirus, local officials and NASA are split on whether that’s a good idea.

11 a.m. -- Health officials say there are 49,451 cases of coronavirus in Florida. The death toll has risen to 2,190.

11:15 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that effective immediately, all restrictions on youth activities, including summer camps, are lifted. Details HERE.

12 p.m. -- LEGOLAND Florida Resort announced on Friday that they will officially be open to guests starting June 1.

1 p.m. -- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has approved Universal Orlando Resort's reopening plans and has sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis for the final signature.

2 p.m. -- Fun Spot America Orlando announced it opened its doors.

2:30 p.m. -- Universal Orlando announced it is opening its three parks on June 5 to the public.

5 p.m. -- Orange County leaders gave an update on the county's response to COVID-19 and its reopening efforts.

