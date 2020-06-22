Tracking Coronavirus: Florida cases top 100,000 as another 2,926 cases are reported by health officials

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:00 p.m. -- Delta Air Lines will resume flights between the U.S. and China on June 25, operating twice per week between Seattle and Shanghai-Pudong via Seoul-Incheon. Details HERE.

11:15 a.m. -- Orange County officials gave an update on coronavirus as cases continue to increase.

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 100,217 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,173 deaths. That is an increase of 2,926 cases and 12 deaths since Sunday morning.

10:45 a.m. -- World leaders must not politicize the coronavirus pandemic but unite to fight it, the head of the World Health Organization warned Monday, reminding all that the pandemic is still accelerating and producing record daily increases in infections. Read more HERE.

10:30 a.m. -- President Donald Trump is moving ahead with a lower-key “Salute to America” celebration this year on July Fourth, despite concerns from some lawmakers about the crowds the event could generate during the coronavirus pandemic. More details HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all their sailings until October. Details on why and how to get a refund or rebook HERE.

9:50 a.m. -- Florida Representative Anthony Sabatini, (R) Clermont, is suing Orange County over its newly-enacted mask mandate, calling it a violation of privacy. Read more about why he thinks the mandate is unconstitutional HERE.

9:16 a.m. -- Just a little over an hour from opening, the application portal for Orange County's $1,000 stimulus checks is once again closed. Details on the next chance to apply HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- Orange County residents needing some financial help during the coronavirus pandemic can apply for a $1,000 stimulus check. How and where to apply HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- Walt Disney World will begin reopening some of its hotels on Monday after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. See which ones and the enhanced safety procedures in place HERE.

Below is an interactive Florida Department of Health dashboard, showing a county-by-county breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases statewide.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Despite the rise in new infections, Governor DeSantis has not signaled any possibility of retreat from reopening the state after three months of closures that have damaged the economy, keeping hundreds of thousands of people from their jobs and disrupting the day-to-day lives of Floridians.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs can now operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. Only seated patrons can receive service.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 8.9 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 468,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to view the interactive John Hopkins University dashboard

