Tracking Coronavirus: Florida deaths over 1,000; Disney may stay closed until 2021, unemployment website down

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health published the new numbers for positive cases of coronavirus on Thursday evening. The latest numbers from state health officials show that there are 29,648 cases of COVID-19 in Florida with a death toll of 987. Read more HERE.

4:30 a.m. -- Congress delivered a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending Thursday, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs. What the bill contains HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- New data shows that Florida may not be able to reopen until mid-June. Details HERE.

9:30 a.m. -- President Donald Trump will be holding a signing ceremony Friday for a bill providing a nearly $500 billion infusion of coronavirus spending, rushing new relief to employers and hospitals buckling under the strain of a pandemic that has claimed almost 50,000 American lives and one in six U.S. jobs.

10:00 a.m. -- Florida's unemployment website is down again and it will not be back up for several days. Read exactly when HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- The Re-Open Florida task force holds a conference call as they continue to work on a three-phased plan to reopen the state and its economy.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 30,174 cases of coronavirus in the state. The death toll has risen to 1,012.

12:00 p.m. -- About 150,000 unemployment claims have been processed and paid out of over 1,800,000 claims submitted since March 15, a new dashboard by the the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) shows. More details and exact numbers HERE.

12:30 p.m. -- President Trump signed a $484 billion bill to aid employers and hospitals under stress from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more HERE.

1:00 p.m. -- Disneyland and Disney World may remain closed until next year, a Wall Street analyst projected this week. Details HERE.

1:30 p.m. -- Furloughed employees at Universal Orlando Resort will be auto-enrolled into Florida's unemployment system, the park confirmed. Read more HERE.

2:00 p.m. -- Volusia County officials gave a coronavirus update, as they have assembled a task force to come up with a plan to reopen the county.

