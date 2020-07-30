Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports 253 more deaths, breaking single-day record for third day straight

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

1:07 p.m. -- Buddy the German Shepherd and the first dog in the United States to test positive for coronavirus has died.

The dog became infected in mid-April just before his seventh birthday. Six weeks later, on July 11, he was dead, according to National Geographic. Read more HERE.

12:02 p.m. -- Dunkin' expects to permanently close approximately 800 U.S. locations by the end of 2020, the company said Thursday.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports another 253 people have died from coronavirus, making it the highest single-day report. The death toll is now at 6,586. The state also added 9,952 new cases, bringing the total to 461,379.

10:34 a.m. -- Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19. He was 74. Details HERE.

9:43 a.m. -- The U.S. economy shrank at a dizzying 33% annual rate in the April-June quarter — by far the worst quarterly plunge ever — when the viral outbreak shut down businesses, throwing tens of millions out of work and sending unemployment surging to 14.7%, the government said Thursday.

8:00 a.m. -- The government is poised Thursday to deliver a double-dose of sobering news — on the devastation the coronavirus caused the U.S. economy last quarter and the damage it continues to inflict on the job market.

7:04 a.m. -- Seminole County will give out $20 million to those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county said that they will soon let individuals and businesses apply for the CARES Act money. Individuals can get up to $5,000 and businesses up to $15,000.

5:18 a.m. -- There's a possibly groundbreaking new discovery in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease. Researchers now say a flu shot could reduce your risk for Alzheimer's and dementia. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- All state-supported COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close starting Thursday because of the approaching Tropical Storm Isaias.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported another 216 coronavirus deaths, making it a record single-day spike in deaths. The total is now at 6,333. The state also added another 9,446 cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in Florida to 451,423.

