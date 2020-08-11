Tracking Coronavirus: Florida reports 276 more COVID-19 deaths, becoming largest single-day jump yet

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:15 p.m. -- Governor Ron DeSantis held a collegiate athletics roundtable at Florida State University.

10:30 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported 5,831 new cases and 276 more deaths. That is the largest single-day jump in deaths yet, breaking the previous record of 257 deaths on July 30th. The statewide total of cases is now at 542,792 since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 8,553 deaths.

The state health department figures do not represent deaths in a 24-hour period, but because of reporting lags, they can include deaths from several previous days.

Although confirmed COVID-19 cases have been decelerating in the state, adding about 5,800 on Tuesday, the fatality number reflects the deadliness of the disease during its surge in Florida in late June and July.

The new deaths bring the state’s seven-day average in daily reported deaths to 165 — down from a high of 185 a week ago. New York, a comparable state in terms of population, had a peak seven-day average death toll of 764 in April.

The number of patients treated in Florida hospitals for COVID-19 continued a more than two-week decline, standing at 6,729 in the late morning Tuesday — down nearly 30 percent from highs above 9,500 last month.

7:30 a.m. -- The fate of a second stimulus check was thrown into uncertainty last week when White House officials and Democratic leaders missed a self-imposed deadline to cut a deal on another round of emergency coronavirus aid. The latest on if Americans will get a second stimulus check HERE.

6:00 a.m. -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that authorities have found four cases of the coronavirus in one household from an unknown source. These are the first cases of local transmission in the country in 102 days. Details HERE.

5:30 a.m. -- Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use. In fact, President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already received it. Read more HERE.

5:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Monday reported 4,155 new COVID-19 cases and 91 more deaths. That brings the statewide total to 536,961. The death toll is now at 8,277.

Phase two of Florida's reopening is ongoing. The following is in effect:

Restaurants can now allow bar-top seating with appropriate social distancing.

Bars and pubs were originally able to operate with 50 percent capacity indoors and full capacity outside as long as appropriate social distancing is followed. However, the state has put a temporary ban on liquor sales at bars as COVID-19 cases surge, forcing many bars to close.

Retail stores can now operate at full capacity with responsible social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Gyms can now operate at full capacity as well with appropriate social distancing and frequent sanitization.

Entertainment businesses, like movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys and arcades, can operate at 50 percent with appropriate social distancing and sanitization protocols.

Personal services businesses, including but not limited to tattoo parlors, acupuncture establishments, tanning salons, and massage establishments, may operate with guidance from the Florida Department of Health.

Pari-mutuel betting facilities can submit a request to reopen to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The request must include an endorsement from their county mayor or county administrator if there is no mayor.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach -- which are the counties that got hit the heaviest by coronavirus in Florida -- will remain in phase one for the time being. When ready, they can seek approval from their county mayor or county administrator to enter phase two.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you display coronavirus symptoms, you should contact a local health organization and make them aware of your condition prior to arrival while also following specific instructions or guidelines they may have.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

Globally, there have been over 20 million COVID-19 cases, resulting in over 736,000 deaths, according to John Hopkins University.

Below is an interactive John Hopkins University dashboard, showing a country-by-country breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases across the world.

