Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports less than 4,000 cases on Friday, 89 deaths

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

1:15 a.m. -- EDC is a popular music festival that brings hundreds of thousands of electronic dance music fans to Orlando. Because of COVID-19, however, the festival has been canceled for 2020. Read more HERE.

11:01 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported another 3,815 coronavirus cases. The statewide total is now at 615,806. Another 89 deaths were reported bringing the death toll to 10,957.

9:27 a.m. -- Recent data from a joint report by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association found more than 74,000 new coronavirus cases in children since early August.

The report found that between Aug. 6 and Aug. 20, the total number of cases of COVID-19 in children in the U.S. increased by 21%. Read more HERE.

7:05 a.m. -- Delta Air Lines has placed more than 240 people on a “no fly list” for failing to comply with its mandatory mask policy, CEO Ed Bastian said in a memorandum to employees on Thursday.

“Although rare, we continue to put passengers who refuse to follow the required face-covering rules on our no-fly list,” Bastian said in the memo, which highlighted the airline’s new hub facility in Salt Lake City.

6:02 a.m. -- The Orange County teachers union says it’s time for administrators to stop face-to-face learning. Less than a week into school and more than 100 people are in quarantine.

Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino broke down the coronavirus numbers Thursday for inside Orange County Public Schools (OCPS).

5:12 a.m. -- Florida’s jobless claims dropped by more than a third last week from the previous week as officials also reported 135 new deaths from the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total above 11,000.

The state has seen rates of new cases averaging below 3,500 a day in recent days — down from peaks averaging nearly 12,000 daily in mid-July. The positivity rate in testing has been just under 10% the past couple of days. Florida’s daily average in reported deaths over the past week is 118, which is third in the nation behind Texas at 178 and California at 126.

4:46 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 3,269 new cases and 135 more deaths since Wednesday morning. The statewide case total since the start of the pandemic is now at 611,991, resulting in 10,868 deaths. This is the 12th straight day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000.

