Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports more than 9,400 new cases heading into holiday weekend

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:00 a.m. -- It’s hard to imagine celebrating the Fourth of July without fireworks. But if you’ve become a routine hand sanitizer user amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, take heed: do not use it before handling fireworks, as the two pose a dangerous – and very flammable – combination. More HERE.

9:15 a.m. -- New Smyrna Beach police say that the beaches reached full capacity before 9 a.m. on Saturday as visitors flocked to the sand on the Fourth of July. If you are planning to head to a beach, remember to practice social distancing by keeping at least 6-feet away from others due to the coronavirus pandemic.

8:45 a.m. -- The country’s top infectious disease expert said Thursday that the novel coronavirus has mutated in a way that might help it replicate better and spread more easily.

8:00 a.m. -- The Daytona International Speedway is holding its first race since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the world of sports.

Advertisement

The IMSA WeatherTech 240 Championship race is happening on July 4. A limited number of fans will be allowed in the stands, but safety measures will be in place.

7:00 a.m. -- A study from Florida Atlantic University showed the effectiveness of wearing different kinds of masks to combat the coronavirus infection.

One thing the study made very clear was the importance of wearing a mask to stop the spread of COVID-19, but it went a step further in showing which masks were more effective than others.

6:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported another 9,488 cases on Friday at the start of the Fourth of July weekend. This brings the total in the state to 178,594. 67 more deaths have been reported. There are now a total of 3,684 deaths in the state.

Florida COVID-19 Interactive Map HERE

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.