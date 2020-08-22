Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports under 5,000 cases for 7th straight day

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

12:36 p.m. -- The confirmed global COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 800,000, according to the most recent data compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of Aug. 22, there were more than 23 million confirmed coronavirus cases across the world. Johns Hopkins’ data indicates that the United States has more confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country, with over 5.6 million cases and 175,588 deaths.

11:24 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported 4,311 coronavirus cases. The statewide total is now at 597,597. It's the 7th day in a row that cases have been reported under 5,000. Another 106 deaths were reported bringing the Florida resident death toll to 10,274. The positivity rate under 10% for the third day in a row, according to records.

10:36 a.m. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecast says that the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic could reach 200,000 by Labor Day.

9:24 a.m. -- Bar owners say their annual liquor license renewal is due at the end of September. But since they haven't worked during the pandemic, they're hoping to get a break.

8:17 a.m. -- Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says teachers who refuse to return to the classroom because of COVID-19 concerns will be “terminated".

Corcoran made his case for Florida’s school reopening plan on FOX News Friday. Read more HERE.

7:03 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported an additional 4,684 cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 593,286. Another 119 more deaths were reported. The death toll is now at 10,168.

