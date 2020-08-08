Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees 518,075 cases, 7,927 deaths

article

FOX 35 is tracking the coronavirus across Florida, bringing you the latest headlines on the virus.

10 a.m. -- The Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, the Waldorf Astoria Orlando, the Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort and the Hilton Orlando all said their furloughed workers might not be able to come back for more than six months. READ MORE.

9 a.m. -- Spencer Rollyson said he had a minor case of COVID-19 in May. The 21-year-old Brevard County man bounced back to what seemed to be in good health in two weeks. Two weeks after he recovered and got a negative test result, his mindset quickly changed. Rollyson’s condition took a turn for the worse, and he was rushed to AdventHealth East Orlando. He said he ended up in an intensive care unit bed and couldn’t breathe on his own. READ MORE.

8 a.m. -- Friday was the last day of SportsTyme Summer Camp, and organizers said it was a summer without any closures from COVID-19. This comes after around 6,000 temperature checks, 400 kids attending and 10 weeks of camp. READ MORE.

7 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health added 7,686 new COVID-19 cases and 180 additional deaths on Friday. Those numbers bring the total number of cases to 518,075 since March and 7,927 more deaths.

