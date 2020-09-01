Tracking coronavirus: Florida sees lowest new cases increase since June

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

9:37 a.m. -- Late Monday evening, Florida's governor once again extended the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures in the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the executive order just hours before the ban was set to expire. The new moratorium runs through just after midnight on October 1.

8:09 a.m. -- The Orange County School District is working to contain a positive case of COVID-19 after school leaders say a teacher may have contracted the virus on campus. The steps being taken HERE.

7:21 a.m. -- Florida’s request to tap into federal money to provide additional unemployment benefits has been approved, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said over the weekend.

The Lost Wages Assistance program is intended to provide $300 a week on top of regular state unemployment benefits for people who can show they were put out of work due to the coronavirus and are eligible for at least $100 a week in state assistance. When the money could hit bank accounts HERE.

6:02 a.m. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis expects people to be better behaved in preventing the spread of the coronavirus during the Labor Day weekend than they were on Memorial Day.

“I think you can be very active and just do it in a way that makes sense,” DeSantis said. “I think a lot of Floridians have really gotten into a good groove. You know, we're open. We have stuff going on, they understand that. Schools (reopening), obviously a big part of that. You know, but they're doing the basic things, and so I think If they continue to do that, I think we should be in good shape.”

5:57 a.m. -- UCF Athletic Director Danny White announced Monday fans would be allowed in the stands at Spectrum Stadium during the home opener against Tulsa on October 3.

5:33 a.m. -- Some coronavirus restrictions started easing up Monday in parts of South Florida.

In Miami-Dade County, restaurants were allowed to welcome back diners to indoor seating for the first time in almost two months, provided masks were worn and the establishments operated at 50% capacity.

5:28 a.m. -- As the Summer of COVID draws to a close, many experts fear an even bleaker fall and suggest that American families should start planning for Thanksgiving by Zoom. Read more HERE.

4:59 a.m. -- With a decline in coronavirus cases in Orange County, many business owners hope more customers return soon.

4:26 a.m. -- Cases continue to decrease according to information from the Florida Department of Health. On Monday, the department reported 1,885 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 623,471. There were an additional 68 deaths. The death toll is now at 11,187 Florida residents.

