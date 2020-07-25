Tracking coronavirus: Florida surpasses New York, now has the second-highest number of cases in U.S.

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

3:29 p.m. -- On Saturday, Florida became the U.S. state with the second-highest official coronavirus cases, passing New York. Health officials reported that Florida has 414,511. New York, once the epicenter of the pandemic, has 411,200, according to health officials. California still has the most in the country.

2:12 p.m. -- The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is helping out pet owners struggling to feed their pets during the pandemic.

On Sunday, July 26, the shelter will be giving away free pet food to the community. Details HERE.

1:16 p.m. -- Parents of Volusia County students will now have another option to choose from when it comes to how their kids will go back to school in the fall.

Volusia County Schools announced on Saturday that the Florida Department of Education has approved the Volusia Live option for the 2020-2021 school year, which will be a real-time live streaming way to learn. Read more HERE.

Advertisement

11:41 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Saturday reported another 12,199 cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 414,511. This is the second day in a row that more than 12,000 cases have been reported. The death toll has risen to 5,777 Florida residents after another 124 deaths were reported.

10:10 a.m. -- A family is mourning and hoping for healing after 14 family members were infected by the virus. Story HERE.

10:00 a.m. -- One of Disney's largest unions is helping to feed unemployed hotel and restaurant workers in Orlando on Saturday.

9:10 a.m. -- Orlando healthcare workers were given a special gift on Friday to honor them for the work they've done on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

8:05 a.m. -- Since early in the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government has added $600 to unemployment checks. The weekly boost in aid that millions of people have received is set to expire July 31 — though this is the last week most recipients will get the extra funds. Details HERE.

7:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health on Friday reported another 12,444 cases of coronavirus bringing the statewide total to 402,312. Another 135 deaths were added. The death toll statewide is now at 5,653 Florida residents.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.