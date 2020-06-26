Tracking coronavirus: Nearly 9,000 new cases reported in Florida, smashing record for daily increases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

11:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health announced that there are 8,942 new cases reported in Florida, shattering the previous single-day record. The total in the state is now at 122,960. There were 39 additional deaths added to bring the state death toll to 3,366.

Of the 122,960 cases, 120,574 are Florida residents while 2,386 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

9:30 a.m. -- A deputy with the Lake County Sheriff's Office has died from complications stemming from the coronavirus.

Master Deputy Lynn Jones was a veteran of the Sheriff's Office. He had been in a nearly two-week battle with COVID-19, passing away at his home on Wednesday.

9:00 a.m. -- Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will give his State of the County address at 9 a.m. on Friday. You can watch it live HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trump administration on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

6:45 a.m. -- Only FOX 35 was in the room as the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association hosted a tele-town hall about reopening public schools.

The million-dollar question is what are things going to look like in Orange County in the fall? The governor is encouraging schools to reopen at full capacity in August but Superintendent Barbara Jenkins doesn’t seem sure.

6 a.m. -- As the coronavirus resurges in hotspots across the United States, health officials are doing everything they can to safeguard Americans who are most at risk of the disease.

5:30 a.m. -- With thousands of additional COVID-19 cases being added each day in Florida, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried called Thursday for a statewide requirement that people wear masks in public places. Details HERE.

5 a.m. -- Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases and calls to postpone the reopening, a Walt Disney World spokesperson confirms to FOX 35 News that the parks will reopen in July as scheduled.

4:30 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 114,018 cases of COVID-19 statewide, resulting in 3,327 deaths. That is an increase of 5,004 cases and 46 deaths since Wednesday morning.

