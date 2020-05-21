Tracking Coronavirus: Over 1,200 new cases reported, death toll rises by 48; CVS expands testing sites

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reports that there are 47,471 cases of coronavirus in the state. There have been 2,096 deaths.

5:00 a.m. -- Central Florida's major theme parks will be giving preview of some of the changes we could see before detailing their full plans before an Orange County task force. Universal Orlando is expected to present on Thursday. Details HERE.

6:30 a.m. -- Orange County will soon hand out stimulus checks of its own. If you're eligible, you could apply to receive a $1,000 check from the county. More HERE.

8:00 a.m. -- U.S. equity futures are pointing to a lower open on Thursday, ahead of the next wave of unemployment claims.

9:00 a.m. -- More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession.

9:30 a.m. -- CVS Health is adding 37 additional drive-thru coronavirus testing sites across the Sunshine State, including in Central Florida. List of locations HERE.

Advertisement

11:00 a.m. -- The latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health show that there have been 48,675 cases of coronavirus in Florida, resulting in 2,144 deaths. That is an additional 1,204 cases and 48 deaths since Wednesday morning.

Below is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases statewide by the Florida Department of Health.

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Worldwide COVID-19 Interactive Map

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 News for the latest coronavirus news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 News