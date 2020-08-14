Tracking coronavirus: Over 200 more deaths reported in Florida, more than 6,000 new cases

article

Below is a log of the day's events as it relates to the global coronavirus pandemic.

10:56 a.m. -- On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported another 6,148 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 563,285. There were another 228 deaths reported. The death toll for Florida residents is now at 9,141.

10:24 a.m. -- High school athletes across Florida could find out Friday whether they will hit the fields this fall. The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors will hold an emergency meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the schedule for fall, winter and spring sports.

9:13 a.m. -- New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paints a bleak picture of America’s mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic, with one in four young adults saying they have considered suicide.

7:36 a.m. -- The stunning “Tribute in Light” which shines over the Manhattan skyline to remember the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks will not light up the sky this year, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum said in a statement on their website Thursday.

6:41 a.m. -- A 9-year-old student at a private school in Orange County has tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a quarantine of the class.

6:08 a.m. -- With just a week left before face-to-face school reopening in Orange County, conversations are happening about changing plans.

A medical advisory committee is set to meet on Friday morning when they will make recommendations to the Orange County School District on how schools should reopen face-to-face.

5:58 a.m. -- An Altamonte Springs nursing home is battling numerous COVID-19 deaths, according to data released by the state.

5:07 a.m. -- Starting Friday, Walt Disney World will offer on-site COVID-19 testing for cast members, their families, and Florida residents.

4:00 a.m. -- The Florida Department of Health reported 6,236 new cases and 148 more deaths on Thursday. The statewide total since the start of the pandemic is now at 557,137, resulting in 8,913 deaths.

